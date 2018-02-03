Ramsgate Attack On Police Officer In Graveyard

3 February 2018, 07:09

The police helicopter has been out over Ramsgate searching for a group of people following an attack on a Police officer in a graveyard.

 

He was knocked unconcious near Manston Road and taken to hospital for checks

No one has been arrested so far

Kent Police released a statement

 "The officer is reported to have been knocked unconscious after being assaulted by a group of people in a graveyard at about 9.50pm.

"He was treated at the scene for a head injury and has been taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

"We are carrying out searches of the local area and are being assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter."

