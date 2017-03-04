Remains Of A Child Found In Sheerness

4th March 2017, 18:09

Kent Police have started an investigation as the remains of a young child have been found in Sheerness

Police were called this afternoon (Saturday March 4th) at 12:48pm. Officers got a report that the remains of a young child had been found in Broadway.

At the moment the age, identity and the cause of death isn't known.

Police are currently investigating what has happened and want to hear from anyone who may have information which could help them.

Officer are also keen to find the mother of the child to ensure her wellbeing.

In a statement, Kent Police have said, those that do come forward should know that the information will be handled in a sensitive way.

Anyone that believes they can help should call 101 quoting 04-0641.

