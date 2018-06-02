Woman Injured As Car Hits House In Canterbury

Police are trying to locate the driver of a car after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Canterbury.

Officers attended Fordwich High Street, near the junction with Well Lane, after receiving a report that a car had been involved in a collision with a house at 11.57pm on Friday 1 June.

Following the incident the driver of the vehicle, a grey Volkswagen Golf, is reported to have left the scene on foot and enquiries to locate him are ongoing.

A woman in her 20s sustained serious chest and internal injuries and has been taken to a London Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

Another passenger, a man in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment to a wrist injury.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for the driver, or anyone with information, to get in contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting DM/MS/76/18. Alternatively email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.