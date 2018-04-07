Young Boy In Maidstone In Collision With Car

A young boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a cillision with a car in Maidstone.

Officers want to trace anyone with dash cam footage near Hermitage Lane it happened around 7 last night.

He's been transfered to a london hospital for treatment.

Kent Police Statement



Kent Police was called at around 7pm on Friday 6 April 2018 regarding a collision involving a grey Toyota Aygo and a child pedestrian on Hermitage Lane near its junction with Oakapple Lane.



Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the boy was treated for injuries that are described as serious. He was taken to a London hospital for further medical attention.



Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen car or the child immediately before or during the collision, or who have dashcam footage to get in contact.



Witnesses can call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting KH/JH/49/18. Alternatively they can email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.