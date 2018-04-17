Ten of the best fake tans
17 April 2018, 15:46
Prepare to go bare legged as the weather warms up - no one will guess you've been wearing tights since last October.
There's nothing more shocking than being reintroduced to your pale limbs after six months of wearing jeans and tights.
Give yourself a head start with one of these 10 fake tans - but don't forget to exfoliate and moisturise first!
Madame LA LA, £30, Look Fantastic
Palmers natural bronze with coconut oil, £8, Boots
Liquid Sunshine Tinted Self-Tanner, £36, Arbonne
Illuminating Tanning Drops, £39, Vitage
Utan and Tone weekly self tanning lotion, £20, Look Fantastic
Vita Liberata Ten Minute Tan, £30, Boots
COOLA Sunless Tan Dry Oil Mist, £43, Cult Beauty
Sienna X 1 hour tinted mist, £22, Boots
Bondi Sands self-tan foam, £11.99, Boots
Sun Drench overnight tanning mousse and mitt, £32, Tropic