Ten of the best fake tans

17 April 2018, 15:46

TAN MAIN FINAL

Prepare to go bare legged as the weather warms up - no one will guess you've been wearing tights since last October.

There's nothing more shocking than being reintroduced to your pale limbs after six months of wearing jeans and tights. 

Give yourself a head start with one of these 10 fake tans - but don't forget to exfoliate and moisturise first!

Madame LA LA, £30, Look Fantastic 

Palmers natural bronze with coconut oil, £8, Boots  

 

Liquid Sunshine Tinted Self-Tanner, £36, Arbonne

Illuminating Tanning Drops, £39, Vitage

Utan and Tone weekly self tanning lotion, £20, Look Fantastic  

 

Vita Liberata Ten Minute Tan, £30, Boots 

COOLA Sunless Tan Dry Oil Mist, £43, Cult Beauty

 

Sienna X 1 hour tinted mist, £22, Boots 

 

Bondi Sands self-tan foam, £11.99, Boots 

Sun Drench overnight tanning mousse and mitt, £32, Tropic 

 

 (And because no one wants to be streaky...)

 Velvotan mitt, £2, Tesco

 

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

holly willoughby 17/4

Where to buy Holly Willoughby's navy dress from Tuesday's This Morning
Holly Willoughby swimwear

7 pink swimming costumes like Holly Willoughby's

Gary and almeda

This 72-year-old woman is married to a 19-year-old and is loving life
Peppa Pig

This is what Peppa Pig looks from the front... and it's really creepy
Rachel Friends Hayfever

The most annoying things about being a hay fever sufferer