This Is Officially The Most Expensive Age Of Your Life

By Alice Westoby

Brace yourself, and your bank account, because this year of your life will cost a pretty penny.

Whatever age you are right now you could probably sit and argue that you are living the most expensive year of your life; the grass is always greener on the other side after all.

But put your tiny violin away, unless your 31, because recent research has found that this is the most expensive age in our lifetime.

The study of 3000 people, conducted by credit check company Clear Score, has found that due to the many important life moments happening at this age, the bills for 31-year-olds are stacking up.

Apparently, 31 is the age many are most likely to get married (27% of those asked), have a honeymoon (14%), buy a house (25%), have children (25%) or for those with good timing, all of the above in one year.

The average 31-year-old may therefore need to save as much as £43,000 to cover those costs. Eek.

Chief executive of ClearScore Justin Basini told Business Insider: "Many of life's big milestones tend to happen very close together so we weren't shocked to discover how much people were spending during their most expensive year".

With the rising cost of rent, travel and life generally it's also been revealed that 33% of 25-34 year olds still rely on financial support from their parents.

This doesn't paint a very optimistic picture for millennial at all!

All we can say is, get saving...