These adorable newborn outfits are perfect for a little prince

We can imagine Kate Middleton dressing her newborn prince in these adorable outfits.

With a new prince joining the Royal family we're sure the Cambridges will be inundated with new baby clothes from friends, family and other famous mums.

Kate Middleton has famously chosen a range of brands both independent and high street for her kids so we've scoured the shops for newborn fashions that the Duchess of Cambridge might be looking to dress her newborn prince in.

Princess Charlotte, the Prince William and Kate's second child has worn high street brand Jo Jo Maman Bebe in the past so we asked them for their take on what Kate and other new mums will be dressing their little ones in.

They said they have "seen a rise in sales for our more traditional pieces being bought by new parents, including bright patterned rompers and our exclusive Peter Rabbit range."

Here are some of our favourite newborn baby boy picks from Jo Jo Maman Bebe and across the UK High Street...

Jojo Maman Bebe - 3 Piece Shorts Set, £22

Click here to buy.

Jojo Maman Bebe - Peter Rabbit Embroidered Baby Sleep Suit, £18

Click here to buy.

White Company - Ticking Stripe Romper, £26.99

Click here to buy.

Gap - Plaid Shorty One Piece, £17.95

Click here to buy.

Mothercare - Happy Bib Shorts ad Body Suit Set, £16

Click here to buy.