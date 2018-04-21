Asda are selling French Bulldog teapots and mugs

21 April 2018, 00:01

frenchies main

There's a day for everything, and April 21 is officially Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day.

With their snuffly flat faces and stocky build, it's hard to believe that anyone would find bulldogs anything but adorable. 

However, there is officially a day to celebrate the cute pooches in all their glory - and Asda have even used Frenchies as the inspiration for their new homeware range. 

Whether you're a dog fan or just sick of the sight of unicorns, their new kitchen range, comprising of teapot, mug, teabag rest and OTT cookie jar, is a real mutt have. 

Frenchie teapot, £8, Asda 

Frenchie mug, £3.50, Asda 

Frenchie teabag rest, £2.50, Asda 

Frenchie biscuit jar, £12, Asda 

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Caroline Flack House

Caroline Flack's colourful and quirky house is what dreams are made of
Tudor mansion for sale

Henry VIII's Tudor love nest is on the market for £3m

Holly Willoughby Yellow Suit

Copy Holly Willoughby’s look with these gorgeous yellow suits
coffee main

Celebrate UK Coffee Week in style

Hayfever

These unusual remedies could cure your hay fever