Beauty Fans Go Crazy For Primark’s Bargain False Nails

14 September 2017, 13:29

Primark false nails

Expensive manicures may be a sign of the past with Primark’s new range of false nails.

Beauty fans can now get their false nails for a fraction of the price at Primark.

With prices starting at just £1, it's not hard to see why the kits are already flying off the shelves.

Crayola Nail Varnish Exists And We Want A Bottle In EVERY Colour!

 

Excited to give these a go #primarknails

A post shared by Natalie Borrows (@nataliejademua) onAug 8, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

You can snap up the simplest range for £1, and the more intricately detailed at just £2.

People have been flocking to Instagram and Twitter to show off their impressive new nails, which come in various styles and colours.

 

These nails tho

A post shared by SamanthaRose (@medvsah) onSep 13, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

 

#fakenails #primarknails #metallicnails #gold #long

A post shared by Emilyxo (@emilylowey) onSep 13, 2017 at 9:31am PD

Marble, glitter and metallic finishes are proving particularly popular.

Shoppers are also loving the multi-coloured unicorn design. 

And many have got creative with their applications, mixing and matching the items to give themselves a more customised effect.

So there we have it – beautifully manicured nails for just £1 - you can’t really go wrong!

