Blue eyeshadow is back from the 90's but this time round it's amazing

Thanks to Kim Kardashian, blue is the new black and we're loving it.

Most people would probably say that blue eyeshadow is better left in the 90s, along with crimped hair and body jewellery.

However, the throwback trend is set to make a huge comeback this summer and this time, it's bolder than before.

Don't go digging up your old palettes just yet, as this primary eyeshadow colour has been given a modern twist, so if you don't want to look like the fourth member of Atomic Kitten, its best to leave the frosty shades alone.

Now that Kim Kardashian has launched her new KKW x MARIO eyeshadow palette, all fashionistas are pining for a gorgeous shade of electric blue to brighten up the eyes.

The beauty mogul's homage to the 90s is set to be bang on trend this year after the colour infiltrated catwalks at Autumn/Winter '18 New York Fashion Week in February.

Of course, it takes a very bold person to try blue eyeshadow, but there are ways to slowly introduce it into your look without looking like an extra on the Rocky Horror Show.

Start by using a tiny smudge along the lash line for a subtle colour pop, and then when you're feeling brave you can work your way up to a full smokey eye.

If you fancy trying the trend, we've rounded up some of the best buys on the high street!

With a gorgeous shimmer finish this bold eyeshadow creates an easily blendable, buildable result that will rival Kimmy K’s!

Inspired by artist paint, the MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua XL Color Paint has a unique lightweight gel texture that glides easily over the lids, without dragging the delicate eye area. Formulated with tiny 3D microspheres and mango butter this product provides high pigment colour that’s hydrating, waterproof, long-lasting, ultra-blendable and crease proof every time.





These ultra-fine, highly concentrated loose color powders work to create both a soft and intense makeup look. Beautifully lightweight, each shade is easily blended when applied to the skin, resulting in subtle or dramatic shimmer. Available at Boots, Superdrug and online at

This long-wearing, crease-resistant eye shadow is richly pigmented and can be applied sheer for a natural wash of colour or layered for a more dramatic effect. A true multi-tasker, they can also be applied wet like a cream shadow or eye liner.

This highly pigmented powder applies evenly and blends well. It can be used wet or dry and is sure to make your eyes pop this summer.

