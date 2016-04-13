Girl Uses Eyeshadows To Create Stunning Works Of Art...

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
We thought eyeshadows were just another nifty tool to distract from those terrible under eye bags... but if done right, you could create a masterpiece!
While most of us are yet to even master the basic flick of an liquid eyeliner pen, or complete the excruciatingly tricky task of a smokey eye, Georgina Ryland has taken eye makeup to a whole new level.
And my last #makeupforants eye for this week: Monet's Bridge series. Thank you guys so much by the way!! 6k finally!!! Using @jeffreestarcosmetics @jeffreestar Drug Lord (via @makeupnetaustralia) @mehronmakeup @mehronaustralia various green and black paradise paints @sugarpill Midori, Lumi and Acidberry @katvondbeauty Trooper liner and Bauhau5 liquid lipstick (the pink and mixed light pink lilies) @anastasiabeverlyhills Medium Brown Dipbrow #georginaryland
The Australian make-up artist has been capturing the attention of both professionals and novices alike, with her stunning creations which include Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' and Monet's 'The Water Lily Pond' painted onto her eyelids.
"Starry Night" by Van Gogh. Always fun to play with a little texture Using @jeffreestar @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord, Blue Velvet, Abused and Breakfast at Tiffany's (via @makeupnetaustralia) @sugarpill Bulletproof, Buttercupcake, Tako @illamasqua Spirit Palette @katvondbeauty Trooper Tattoo Liner @inglot_australia Gel Liner 87 and 51 Body Sparkles @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow in Medium Brown @mehronaustralia Yellow Paradise Paint #georginaryland #makeupforants
To us mere mortals, the idea of using more than two colours on our eyelids is a job in itself, but for Georgia there is seemingly no limit to her clever creations.
Her Instagram account is now followed by over 7,000 people keen to see which work of art she'll produce next.
I'm immensely proud of how this look turned out. These are a few of my favourite things lol I used @sugarpill Tako, Buttercupcake, Flamepoint and Love+ @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord (base of all the details) and Unicorn Blood (liner) @meltcosmetics Lovesick @mehronaustralia Paradise Paints (for details) @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow in Medium Brown @katvondbeauty Monarch Palette (for shading and details) #georginaryland #makeupforants
Natalie's work isn't just limited to classic art pieces, as she offers up a range of quirky designs - including a tasty creation in the form of fast food!
The incredibly detailed work probably isn't something you'll want to try if you're in a hurry as it takes Georgina just under an hour to complete, using a number of tiny brushes and liquid liners to complete the look.
And fruits and veg Using @sugarpill Tako, Buttercupcake, Acidberry, Midori @meltcosmetics Fixated @jeffreestarcosmetics Drug Lord (base for everything + details) @katvondbeauty Lolita liquid lip (perfect basket colour) and Monarch Palette (shading) @stilacosmetics Beso @inglot_australia 84 gel liner and Duraline @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints (detailing colours) @anastasiabeverlyhills Medium Brown Dipbrow #georginaryland #makeupforants
Yikes!
While we admit this is FAR too complicated for us to try ourselves, we'll definitely be heading clicking 'follow' on her Instagram page to see what she comes up with next!
