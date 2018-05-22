Meghan Markle is obsessed with this £6 face cream

The Duchess of Sussex captivated the world with her glowing skin on her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor over the weekend.

Meghan might have the world at her feet now that she is she is the newest member of the royal family, but when it comes to her beauty regime it seems she like to keep it simple.

Pricey items such as YSL concealer and an eyeliner by Chanel might top her list of makeup favourites, however, it's claimed Meghan swears by an affordable moisturiser by Nivea to keep her skin hydrated.

Nivea's Q10 Plus Skin Firming Lotion is Meghan's go-to beauty buy and you can pick it up on the high-street for just £6!

Speaking to Beauty Banter, she said: "I use this religiously. It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing.

"I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it."

The hero product claims to stimulate cell's energy production in the upper layers of skin.

According to the website, it promises to leave the skin feeling firmer in just two weeks while intensively moisturising.