Towie's Gemma Collins releases swimwear collection with Boohoo.com

Ladies of all sizes can now feel their absolute best on the beach thanks to the GC's new range of swimming costumes and kaftans.

Away from the agg of the ITV Be show, Gemma, 37, is a successful plus-size fashion designer, and her new capsule collection with Boohoo showcases her eye for patterns and cuts.

There are 90s-inspired chain prints lashing of leopard, and of course, lots of hot block colours to make an impact on the beach or at the pool party.

Best of all, nothing is more than £20!

Gemma's collection come up to size 22, and some items are also available in standard sizing, including the chain print tie front top, £18, she's wearing in the picture above.

With holiday season about to kick off - and the summer about to hot up (hopefully) - they won't be in stock for long.