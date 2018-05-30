Towie's Gemma Collins releases swimwear collection with Boohoo.com

30 May 2018, 17:25

gemma collins boohoo

Ladies of all sizes can now feel their absolute best on the beach thanks to the GC's new range of swimming costumes and kaftans.

Away from the agg of the ITV Be show, Gemma, 37, is a successful plus-size fashion designer, and her new capsule collection with Boohoo showcases her eye for patterns and cuts.

There are 90s-inspired chain prints lashing of leopard, and of course, lots of hot block colours to make an impact on the beach or at the pool party. 

Best of all, nothing is more than £20! 

Read more: Bumbags are back... and they're trendier than ever 

Gemma's collection come up to size 22, and some items are also available in standard sizing, including the chain print tie front top, £18,  she's wearing in the picture above. 

With holiday season about to kick off - and the summer about to hot up (hopefully) - they won't be in stock for long. 

Chain print kaftan, £20; and Chain print gathered swimsuit, £20 both Boohoo.com 

Drape sleeve swimsuit, £20, Boohoo.com 

Plunge logo swimsuit, £18, Boohoo.com

Plunge leopard print swimsuit, £20; and Kelly animal print kaftan, £18 

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Giovanna Fletcher Asset

Giovanna Fletcher reveals awkward moment Buzz, 4, asked where babies come from
Flying ants

Huge swarms of flying ants are set to invade Britain this summer
breastfeeding mum

Mum claims breastfeeding daughter, 5, stops her getting ill

Love Island asset

Primark's new Love Island collection is going to sell out so fast
cuba

What I learnt about going on holiday without my smartphone