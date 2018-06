Home Is Where The Heart Is: Tattoos To Warm Your Cockles

There's no place quite like home… so the saying goes and it seems that these ink fans agree! Take a peek at their amazing artworks, which mean they can take home with them wherever they go.

1. We want to live here...

Repost of a tiny house tattoo I did on my good friend Mal. A photo posted by Ben Tyne (@btyne89) onJun 16, 2015 at 5:18pm PDT

2. Hmmm… Tipi, wooden cabin or igloo: How could we choose?

Merci à la talentueuse @faustink Tattoo done at @lephylactere #tipi #tattoo #tatouage #housetattoo #homesweethome #homesweethometattoo A photo posted by ALINE ROY - (@koreanrunaway) onFeb 21, 2015 at 9:31am PST

3. Home from home...

Geitenhuis, gebouwd door papa. A photo posted by Marit (@marit_westerhuis) onMay 10, 2015 at 3:07pm PDT

4. So many pretty houses...

5. A fancy townhouse anyone?

By Tania @medusas_afro #hausetattoo #linetattoo A photo posted by Exotix Studios (@exotixstudios) onFeb 3, 2014 at 7:50pm PST

6. Is it just us, or does this house remind you of the house from 'Up'?

7. Little house on the prairie...

#colourtattoo#tattoo#tattoos#tattooart#tatuionti#tattoooftheday#inkoftheday#instatattoo#peppi#pippi#huvikumpu A photo posted by Satu Virkkunen Carvalho (@satuvirkkunencarvalho) onJul 16, 2014 at 7:03am PDT

7. Oooh… we'd feel like an Ottoman Emperor with this on our arm

Really proud of this cityscape wristband - thanks R :) A photo posted by Roel Jich (@joelisrich) onMay 31, 2015 at 5:40pm PDT

8. Nothing like a Disney castle to make you feel like a princess...

9. A house built with love...