Quick Hack Shows The Cure To Dandruff Is Already Sat In Your Bathroom!

Beauty blogger uses MOUTHWASH to get rid of dandruff 01:22

If you've reached for the Head and Shoulders but you're STILL getting dandruff, then you might want to try this...

We've all suffered from the odd bit of dandruff every now and again, but if you find that you can't get rid of that pesky build-up then listen close.

Despite common misconception, reaching for a bottle of anti-dandruff shampoo isn't always enough to get the flake-free scalp you crave.

A blogger may have found the new cure! We'll give you a clue... it sits on your bathroom shelf and you use it everyday.

MOUTHWASH!

Apparently the hero product isn't just for giving fighting plaque and giving your mouth a minty fresh feeling, it can also be used to fight the flakes on your scalp.

Beauty blogger, Farah Dukai says Listerine is the perfect antidote to dandruff due to it's blend of menthol, thymol and methyl salicylate which can banish the white stuff by healing your scalp.

What's more, mouthwash has anti-fungal, anti-septic, and anti-inflammatory properties which can sooth irritation from itching.

Farrah advises mixing equal parts Listerine with water in a spray bottle, and dousing your hair in the mixture after you've washed your hair with shampoo and conditioner.

She explains: “Let it sit on your scalp for a few mins.

“Wash out with water (do not shampoo). Your scalp will feel tingly, cool and refreshed and it will be dandruff free!!”

The revelation comes after research by Unilever showed that normal conditioner can completely reverse the flake-preventing properties of your anti-dandruff shampoo.

Francesca Fusco told Women’s Health: ‘Unilever has done studies on this, and they found that when people use dandruff shampoo, specifically ones with zinc pyrithione, and they use a beauty conditioner afterwards they can rinse away up to 50 percent of the flake-fighting effects of the medicated shampoo."

Don't stress though, we're sure you can still achieve that high shine, or those volumnizing qualities you'd get from your conditioner with the increasing amount of anti-dandruff brands offering multiple conditioner options for different hair types.

