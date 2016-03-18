Five Bad Beauty Habits To Leave In 2015

Whether it's not cleaning your makeup brushes often enough or not taking your makeup off properly before bed, 2016 is all about breaking these beauty habits...

Bad Habit 1: Sleeping With Your Makeup On

We all know that going to bed in your makeup is a heinous beauty crime of the first degree, but sometimes despite your best efforts, you still manage to leave your slap on from the night before. But wouldn't it be easier – on your eyes and everybody else's – if in 2016, you took off your makeup at night? And way better for your skin, too.

Bad Habit 2: Not Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes

They say a bad worker always blames his tools but in this case, it's true. Not only does always having a clean brush help to distribute the likes of foundation or bronzer more evenly and ensure a more flawless finish, it also helps to keep your skin healthy and free of bacteria. If you start to notice that you’re breaking out (especially in the cheek area), it may be time to clean your brushes.

Bad Habit 3: Ignoring Expiry Dates

You wouldn't eat out of date food, so why put out of date products on your face? It doesn't just cause clumpy lashes and cakey blusher but using stale makeup can lead to eye infections and blemish-causing bacteria that shows on your face. Check all the products in your makeup bag before 2016 and we guarantee they'll be at least one thing that's way past it's expiry - so leave it in 2015!

Bad Habit 4: Picking Your Mascara



This bad beauty habit is up there with nail biting – stop it now! Not only will it ruin your makeup at the time, it could leave you with balding lashes. If the weight of the mascara is irritating you, try one with a lengthening formula which can be lighter than the mascras for thickening. Or go without and have your lashes tinted instead, so there's nothing to pick.



Bad Habit 5: Forgetting To Use Sunscreen

Make no mistake: there’s no other beauty regime quite as essential to good health than the wearing of sunscreen. Without application of a sun cream with a good SPF, skin may be vulnerable to sunspots and wrinkles, and that's not just when it's sunny! These days, it's so easy to incorporate sunscreen into your daily routine that there's no excuse not to wear it (at least from the collarbone up) every single day. It's difficult to find a daily moisturiser without an SPF, or sun protection factor, of at least 15.

