The Best of the Beauty Blogs

Each week Heart brings you the best of what our favourite beauty bloggers have been writing about.

This week the Nailasaurus shows readers how to decorate their nails with birds' feathers. The 21-year-old from South Wales gives a step-by-step guide for how to achieve a really unusual look. We love it!

Kenneth Soh creates an exaggerated spidery lash look on model Maria and documents the process on his blog Musings Of A Make-Up Artist. "I decided to take one of my make-up pet peeves and use it as inspiration," he says. "What's the pet peeve? When girls wear too many false lashes and apply too much mascara!" The finished effect is stunning.

Sabrina from A Little Obsessed swatches Urban Decay's Smoked palette. Sabrina, 20, also takes a trip to Brighton and checks out iconic 60s label Biba's exhibition at the Brighton Museum & Art Gallery showcasing the brand's history across fashion and cosmetics.

Beauty Junkie In London can't resist Lancome's range. London-based Jen says, "It can be very dangerous working so close to Oxford Street you know! So once I escaped the office for the weekend I made a little bee-line for Oxford Street with an indulgent browse around some of my favourite beauty halls in mind." She picks up a jam-packed gift-with-purchase and goes through her pile of goodies on her blog.

Charlotte from Lipglossiping gives her Hints and Tips For Winter Lips on her blog Lip Glossiping. The 30-year-old mum of one says, "When it comes to skincare, it can occasionally feel like I’m chasing my tail, fixing one problem only to be faced with another… but if there’s one aspect of looking after my face that I seem to have gotten the hang of, it’s caring for my lips."