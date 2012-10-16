Best of the Beauty Blogs

Each week Heart Beauty delves into what has captured the attention of our favourite bloggers.

This week Nicola Bonn - the presenter of Heart's Early Breakfast show and beauty blogger - tries out some of the range available at Superdrug including Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain and blue eyeshadow pallet from L'Oreal Paris Riche Quad Pro Eyeshadow on her blog Bonn Beauty.

The Sunday Girl uses a simple product from her kitchen - olive oil - to create a range of beauty products including hair masks and a body scrub.

Using Keira Knightley as inspiration for a make-up tutorial, Tanya Burr creates a neutral lip, flawless skin and shades the eyes with golden browns to recreate the look the Atonement actress often wears on the red carpet.

In a second video, she attempts a challenge where she applies her make-up without a mirror. She attempts a smokey eye and a strong red lip - all without the help of her reflection.

British Beauty Blogger takes Ciate's Sequin Manicure and Nails Inc's Bling It On for a test run. Both offer a different dazzling texture on the nail that is perfect for the impending party season.

Meanwhile, Ruth Crilly from A Model Recommends is busting her bad skin after suffering from adult acne. She says: "My skin for the last 6 weeks, maybe 8, has been really bad, not bad all over but I've had bad really bad outbreaks in two particular places. I thought I'd tell you about those and what I've been doing to try and calm them down and what I'm going to be doing going forwards."