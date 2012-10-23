Best of the Beauty Blogs

Each week Heart Beauty delves into what has captured the attention of our favourite bloggers.

Heart Early Breakfast presenter Nicola Bonn takes a look at the beauty counter in Liberty in her blog Bonn Beauty. She says: "I was like a kid in a sweet shop. The thing I love about Liberty is the great mix of well known and rarer/exclusive brands." Nicola also takes a spin through Clarins' Odyssey Range.

In the same week that Skyfall is set to be released, the beauty world has caught James Bond fever. Check out Heart's guide to Bond Girl Beauty here. Samantha Champman and Nicola Haste, the pro make-up artists from Pixiwoo, have created a make-up tutorial based on Tanya Roberts who played Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond offering A View To A Kill, starring Roger Moore, Christopher Walken and Grace Jones.

Meanwhile, we love this blog by medical student Nicola Dovey called Cute and Mundane. She swatches the latest Nars collection which is inspired by Andy Warhol. Read our news post on it here. She also tries out lip colours by Le Metier de Beaute, and reviews Lush's Enchanter Bath Bomb.

This week The Sunday Girl can't wait for the collaboration between Mariah Carey and OPI, which has just been announced, to be launched in January. She also reviews Urban Decay's Vice Palette and Ted Baker's Nail Duo in Cherry Bomb and Sugar Rush.