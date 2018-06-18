Devoted husband, 84, learns how to apply wife's make-up before she goes blind

By Emma Gritt

Des Monahan was determined that his beloved wife would always feel and look her best, even when her eyesight failed.

In a true act of devotion, the OAP has spent the past eight months learning how to be a one-man glam squad ready for when his wife loses her sight.

Des, 84, and his wife Mona, 83, met make-up artist, Rosie O'Driscoll, 43, at their local Debenhams store last year, and were soon visiting regularly for tutorials in how to apply foundation, eye make-up and lipstick.

He said: "Mona's eye sight is deteriorating and she won't be able to do her make-up in the future so I thought the quicker I learnt the better.

"After asking Rosie to do her make-up when we visited the Benefit counter, I just picked up the brushes and started asking how to do it.

Des gets to work on Mona's make-up under Rosie's watchful guise (Image: Barcroft)

"Rosie has been a great friend to us and we go in daily to see her and so I can get more tips.

"It all started last October but I am now so confident with using make-up that I could even teach my own class."

Now, nearly a year on, Des has mastered the basics and feels confident enough to apply Mona's face at home, but they still visit Rosie regularly, and she often pops over for a cuppa and a chat.

Mona added: "Des uses eyeliners and lipsticks I wouldn't be able to use myself.

"I struggle to see the colours of different shades now but thanks to Des I now know my make-up will always look great."

Rosie is also thrilled by Des' progression from make-up newbie to expert, and is full of praise for the "lovely couple".

She said: "They are such a lovely couple and Des loved learning how to help Mona from the very beginning.

"It was obvious Mona was losing her sight and he wanted to help her in any way he could.

Des is now confident enough to do Mona's make-up at home (Image: Barcroft)

"I know from being in the make-up industry that applying make-up each morning helps people with their confidence as well as it being something they enjoy.

"I'm thrilled that Des now has the confidence to start trialling new looks.

"When we first started he had no idea what brushes to use for each part of the face but now he's an expert.

"We have such a laugh when they come onto the counter at Benefit but we are friends outside of Debenhams too.

"Des and Mona's story shows that no matter your age or gender there is always new skills that can be learnt."