Heart Beauty

Welcome to our beauty pages! We're proud to introduce Kate Shapland, heart.co.uk's Beauty Editor, being interviewed by our very own Nicola Bonn.

They discuss a love of beauty and Kate shares her interest in bringing great products to the listeners of Heart with genuine views that aren’t at all swayed by advertisers!



Well respected and truly independent beauty Editor Kate Shapland is currently working with us here at Heart Beauty on our Power of 5 features as well as a weekly diary, sharing lots of tips and insider secrets! Kate won the CEW Achiever Award in 2010 and also writes for the Telegraph, Debenhams and Victoria Health as well as her own blog 'The Leg Room'.



Nicola Bonn is an early morning Heart presenter and self-confessed beauty nut who writes her very own blog for Heart and shares all her ups and downs with cosmetics, fake-tans and her upcoming wedding!



So have a look around our fabulous beauty pages and get to know these lovely ladies… we hope you enjoy x x