The New Glass Nail Trend That's Totally Out Of This World

Move over flawless shellac nail, there's a brand new style in town...

We see it a little like the evolution of mobile phones. Remember your first ever phone…probably black and white, probably a Nokia 3310, probably BUTT UGLY. Then all of a sudden companies started cottoning on and our favourite digital devices got smaller and much trendier.

Well the same thing's happened with our hair and now, nails.

From 'My Little Pony' opal hair trends, to glitter roots, new barnet fads have barely been out of the headlines in 2015.

But now it's our hands turn… and this time we're not talking chic French manicures or posh vanish… oh no!

We're referring to something quite different - Shattered Glass Nails.

Meet South Korean nail artist Eun Kyung Park, founder of Unistella salon and it's groundbreaking, earth shattering nail art inventions.

She creates dazzling styles like these diamond-esq ones...

#glassnails A video posed by(@nail_unistella) onOct 21, 2015 at 7:19pm PDT

Chic and modern black and green ones like these beauties...

#Magazine Art work @suremag #nailedit #activenails #scubadiving #glassnails A photo posted by(@nail_unistella) onNov 13, 2015 at 11:38pm PST

These über-cool black and gold ones….

#glassnails #unistella A photo posted by @nail_unistella) onOct 20, 2015 at 10:21am PDT

These girly ones...

#diamond #glassnails #unistella A photo posted by(@nail_unistella) onOct 20, 2015 at 10:37am PDT

And our absolute faves - these incredible burgundy ones!