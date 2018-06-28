Make-up expiry dates: When to throw away old lipstick, bronzer, eyeshadow and mascara

If you're still using an eyeshadow palette you've had since school, it really is time to bin it.

Take a look in your make-up bag - are any of your favourite go to products more than a year old? If they are, it might be time to chuck them out.

Like food, make-up and cosmetics have expiry dates - and while that bronzer you got in the duty free shop in 2015 might still look the same, it is highly likely to be teeming with bacteria and could make you ill.

Cream formulas are more likely to go off faster due to their consistency, with pencil products staying usable for longer with regular sharpening.

Sponges and brushes are also a breeding ground for germs and other nasties, so regular cleaning is a neccessity.

Concealer - 1 year

Cream eye-shadow - 6 months

Powder eye-shadow - 2 years

Eyebrow pencil - 2 years

Pencil eye liner - 2 years

Liquid eye liner - 6 months

Mascara - 4 to 6 months

Lipstick - 2 years

Lipliner - 1 year

Lipgloss - 1 year

Lip balm - 1 year

Bronzer - 18 months

Blusher - 2 years

Foundation - 1 year

Nail polish - 2 years

Perfume - 8 to 10 years

Moisturiser - 1 year

Toner - 6 months to 1 year

Cleanser - 1 year

If you're not sure if your products are still in usable condition, take a look for the small carton symbol somewhere on the packaging.

The 'PAO' - which means Period After Opening - will advise you how long your product is good for after its first use or open, so for example, a '6M' will mean that your product is good for six months.

Another way to check if your product is still usable is to keep an eye out for changes in texture, colour and smell.