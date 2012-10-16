Lancôme unveil their Christmas Crackers

Lancôme's Christmas Crackers contain mini beauty products from their range - a far better treat than a plastic keyring!

Samples of Visionnaire, Génifique, Hypnôse mascara, Absolu Rouge Lipstick, Juicy Tubes & Bi-Facil are within the red party pieces.

A beauty tip and a Lancome Christmas hat are also hidden inside.

We recommend snapping up a box and inviting five of your best girl friends over for a festive meal.

Lancôme's Christmas Crackers are available now, priced at £50 for six crackers.