Lyn Harris fragrance flies off the shelves

M&S' first fragrance range with legendary British perfumer Lyn Harris has become their fastest selling perfume ever.

The range has flown off the shelves since it was launched on 20th September.

The La Fleur perfume has proved to be the most popular.

It's a light floral scent containing notes of white gardenia and Indian tuberose flowers, vanilla Bourbon and musk.

There are six fragrances across the range, priced at £25 for 50ml, La Fleur, La Rose, La Poudrée for women, and Le Noir, Le Sauvage and Le Cologne for men.