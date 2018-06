NUDE Skincare launches the NUDE Skin Nutrition Bar at Selfridges

The beauty bar will be open from 4-10 October in London

The NUDE Skin Care Bar launches today (4 October) in the Beauty Hall of Selfridges in Oxford Street.

The pop-up bar explores the brand's new range of natural products and offers skin health checks followed by NUDE product recommendation.

Gourmet raw food specialists Raw Fairies will also be on hand to mix healthy drinks tailored for different skin requirements.