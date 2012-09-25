Pixiwoo launch digital magazine Two

Regular Heart guest editors Pixiwoo are set to launch their first digital magazine, entitled Two.

Make-up artists Samantha and Nicola Chapman are YouTube sensations with more than 118,000,000 views on the video sharing site. They have amassed over 630,000 subscribers who follow their easy-to-understand make-up tutorials.

The publication will feature interviews and exclusive videos and shine a light onto the talent in front of and behind the lens including photographers, stylists, hairdressers, writers, bloggers, artists and models and fellow make-up artists.