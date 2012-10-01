Pixiwoo create Milla Jovovich make-up tutorial

Heart Beauty’s regular guest editors Pixiwoo have revisited their supermodel series on their YouTube channel, showing fans how to get Milla Jovovich's look.

Samantha Chapman, who is one half of Pixiwoo with her sister Nicola, demonstrates how to recreate Milla's make-up in the video, below.

Ukranian-born beauty Milla has starred in films such as The Fifth Element, and has been an international spokesmodel for L'Oreal since 1998.



Pixiwoo's Sam introduces the video, explaining: “In 1998, My Aunt Maggie (make-up artist) invited me to attend the launch of Dior's fragrance Hypnotic Poison.

"I think it was the first launch I had ever attended, if not, it was certainly the grandest.

"I remember being introduced to many important fashion people but, of course, being a 20 year old country girl, I was far more interested in the free bar serving individual bottles of Moët Champagne and the random attendance of Paul from Neighbours… and then I saw Milla.



"My bedroom walls were plastered with images of the supermodels of the time, Linda, Claudia, Christy, Helena, Naomi, Kate, Karen, Claudia Mason, Trish Goff, Nadja, Cindy but the image of Milla in the red gloss eyeshadow and matching lips had pride of place on my bedroom wall and has remained one of my favourite images ever since."