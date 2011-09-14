Kate Middleton is voted queen of the high street

The Duchess of Cambrige tops poll of best dressed celebrities

A survey by a shopping website asked 3000 Britons to vote for their favourite high street - dressed celebrities and Kate Middleton came number 1.

She was followed by Cheryl Cole at number 2 and by her sister Pippa Middleton at number 3.

Coleen Rooney came in at number 4 whilst The Saturdays Molly King was in fifth place.

Kate and Pippa Middleton are often seen in affordable high street outfits. They both like to shop at retailers Reiss and Jigsaw.