Can Scientists Predict Whether You Will Go Grey Or Bald?

New research by top analysts claims to have found a gene that is able to determine if your hair will lose it's colour quickly or over time and if and when you might go bald...

Fear not my pretties! For grey hair may be the thing of the past...

Scientists are said to have discovered several specials genes which they believe is responsible for things including colour, thickness and texture of our hair, as well as our eyebrow type. Who knew?

The lab wizards have found a number of new DNA codes which reportedly dictate if we have ringlets or tousled locks, it's said to influence the density of our eyebrow hair too.

Alisan Porter with tight, dark ringlet in the 1991 film 'Curley Sue'

A gene called IRF4 relates to hair colour and greying, whilst gene PRSS53 dictates our hair shape and gene GRID1 potentially tells us whether we're going to go bald or not. Yikes!

What is more, it's not only the hair on our head that these new discoveries relate to...

Supermodel Cara Delevigne and feminist icon Frida Khalo may have gene FOXL2 to thank for their heavy eyebrows, whilst bearded celebs like Hugh Jackman may be able to attribute their fuzzy facial hair to either gene EDAR, LNX1, PREP or FOXP2?

The crack team of scientists based their research on 6,000 people and found that certain pieces of DNA seem to imply what we'll look a certain way.

"We already knew several genes involved in balding but this is the first time a gene for greying has been identified" a leading author of this research, Dr Kaustubh Adhikari said in a statement, adding "as well as other genes influencing hair shape and density."

If this is true then it could help inform colorists what to put in there products and improve conditions for stylists - so it's happy news all round then!

So there you have it. Go forth and share this news with your bearded and bushy eyebrowed love ones :)