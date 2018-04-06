These ridiculous thong shorts leave NOTHING to the imagination

6 April 2018, 12:27

Denim thong shorts

Prettylittlething have divided opinion with their latest pair of denim shorts featuring a very cheeky twist.

The Midwash Denim Knicker went viral for all the wrong reasons after customers questioned why anyone would want to show off their bare bottoms. 

A bootylicious brunette was seen modelling the shorts, which she controversially paired with a cowhide bralet top and cowboy style chaps to give the look a western flavour. 

Read more: These thong jeans have the whole internet saying WHAT ON EARTH?! 

Shoppers were left with dropped jaws after discovering the tiny shorts on sale for £15 on the popular e-commerce store. 

Weirdly enough, the shorts have been a huge hit, with all stocks selling out in sizes 4-16.

With Coachella Festival just around the corner, its no surprise the shorts are a hit as the iconic Californian festival is frequented by trendy youths who embrace bold fashion choices.

Would you wear the shorts? 

 

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

ikea bag

Ikea bag hack: How to go to the toilet wearing a wedding dress
Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon wants Disney to introduce a ‘single mum’ princess
ASOS

Asos slash prices on cashmere, mohair and feathered clothes... and you could save HUNDREDS
TAN MAIN FINAL

Ten of the best fake tans

Apply False Lashes

How to apply false eyelashes like a beauty pro