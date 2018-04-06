These ridiculous thong shorts leave NOTHING to the imagination

Prettylittlething have divided opinion with their latest pair of denim shorts featuring a very cheeky twist.

The Midwash Denim Knicker went viral for all the wrong reasons after customers questioned why anyone would want to show off their bare bottoms.

A bootylicious brunette was seen modelling the shorts, which she controversially paired with a cowhide bralet top and cowboy style chaps to give the look a western flavour.

Shoppers were left with dropped jaws after discovering the tiny shorts on sale for £15 on the popular e-commerce store.

I swear to god if I see any girls wearing them — Nikole (@CrittenNikole) 3 April 2018

I mean I do love Pretty Little Thing, but WHAT THE HELL ARE THEY pic.twitter.com/HrpSx5booQ — . (@fashi0nkiller_) 3 April 2018

how could u even call those shorts like actual pants — natasha (@natasha_worrall) 3 April 2018

Weirdly enough, the shorts have been a huge hit, with all stocks selling out in sizes 4-16.

With Coachella Festival just around the corner, its no surprise the shorts are a hit as the iconic Californian festival is frequented by trendy youths who embrace bold fashion choices.

Would you wear the shorts?