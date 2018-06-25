The best home hot tubs and jacuzzis you can order online for the weekend

By Alice Westoby

Getting a hot tub for the garden is as easy as buying your weekly shop.

The UK is finally being treated to the heat wave it deserves.

So while the kids are frolicking in the paddling pool or the sprinkler, why not treat yourself to something more adult friendly?

Recently, Aldi nearly broke the internet after they started stocking hot tubs on their website for an incredible £279.99. As imagined, the hot tubs sold like hot cakes and they are no longer available.

Hopefully they'll get some more budget tubs back in stock soon but in the meantime, here's a look at some other reasonably priced inflatable options for your garden this summer...

Bestway Lay-Z-Zpa Miami 4 Person Hot Tub - £347

All Seasons Gazebos and Hot Tubs Premium Quality 4-6 Person Inflatable Hot Tub / Spa - £369.99

MSPA Silver Cloud Self-Inflating Quick Heating Round Hot Tub Spa For 4 Persons - £334.99

Intex Pure Spa Bubble Octagonal - £499.99