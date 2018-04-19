Celebrate National Coffee Week in style

19 April 2018, 17:49

Most of us need a coffee to start the day, but there's more to the love about those little brown beans than just the taste.

As National Coffee Week draws to an end, we present six other ways coffee can make the day better. 

From an espresso martini kit to moreish truffles and bathroom treats, these items show coffee isn't just for mugging off. 

Grounded coffee scrub, £7.99, Boots 

Pink 3-cup cafetière, £7.99, TK Maxx 

 

Coffee Is My BFF thermal mug, £16, House of Fraser

Espresso Martini Cocktail Pack, £49.99, Drink Supermarket

Coffee and walnut cake truffles, £3.95, Hotel Chocolat 

Coffee and cinnamon body polish, £13, Isla Apothecary

