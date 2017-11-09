House Of Fraser Takes Aim At John Lewis By Bringing Back HAPPY Xmas Adverts

The store's decision to sprinkle a bit of festive cheer this year goes against a precedent set by John Lewis which capitalised on emotive Christmas adverts over past few years.

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun with brands splashing out to stay one step ahead of the competition in the lead up the festive season.

As the world waits with baited breath to see what tear-jerking advert John Lewis will unveil this year, rival department store House of Fraser has taken a different approach by putting the 'merry back into Christmas'.

The advert was directed by the makers of the George Michael's Fast Love music video and hammers home a message of family throughout the 1 minute short.

The clip shows loving sisters celebrating the festive season together all while a jolly upbeat song called Who Took The Merry Out Of Christmas, by the Staple Singers, plays.

The brand hopes to give everyone warm memories of growing up at Christmas with a number of nostalgic references.

"There are a series of events at Christmas that you remember vividly as a child,” House of Fraser said in a statement.

"The gigantic tubs of Quality Streets that were stored just-out-of-reach on the tops of fridges and cupboards, the writing of endless wish lists and excitedly counting the number of sleeps 'till Santa would visit,” the brand continued.

The store's decision to sprinkle a bit of festive cheer this year goes against a precedent set by John Lewis which capitalised on emotive Christmas adverts over past few years.

Just some of the adverts that had viewers reaching for the tissues include the lonely penguin and the old man who spent Christmas alone on the moon.

It's nice to finally have the merry put back into Christmas!