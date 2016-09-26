Fall Back! Why 2016 Is An Extra Special Year For Changing The Clocks

Clocks going back

This year is especially significant when you put your clocks back! Here is everything you need to know.

It's that time of year again people! 

Summer is officially long gone and autumn is in full swing! The nights are drawing darker and things are getting a little chillier outside.

On Sunday 30th October at 2am this year the clocks will go back one hour and make the nights longer as winter approaches, and this year is a particularly special year for daylight saving.

It has been 100 years since the first time the clocks were changed in the UK!

And if you're confused about what way they should go then remember this handy phrase - 'Spring forward, fall back!'.

Putting the clocks back was put in place in 1916 during the First World War to increase productivity and boost morale by giving people more hours of daylight during the summer months.

The man behind the idea was William Willett who is actually Coldplay front man Chris Martin's great-great-grandfather...

No wonder one of their biggest hits was the song 'Clocks'!

