Spring Forward! It's Almost Time To Change The Clocks

It's nearly that time of the year that we put the clocks forward and welcome springtime with open arms.

Spring has nearly sprung!

The cold weather is nearly on it's way out, flowers are beginning to bloom and we can smell summer just around the corner.

But before that we need to put our clocks forward so we can get those precious few extra hours of light back in the evening!

When do the clocks go back?

The clocks will be going forward an hour this Sunday (25th March) at 1am.

You may lose an hour in bed, but we will gain those hours of light in the evenings, which will make it all worthwhile in the long run.

Beer garden after work, anyone?

Why do we have daylight saving in the UK?

The whole reason we have daylight saving is to make better use of those precious hours of daylight we get in the summer.

But putting the clocks forward it gives us longer each day to enjoy the summer sunshine.

Who invented daylight saving?

Well Coldplay are to blame!

And no, we're not joking even though the do have a song called 'Clocks'.

Chris Martin's great-great-grandfather William Willett came up with the idea and spent his life convincing people they should get up earlier to make the most of the spring light.

Sadly he died a year before it was officially introduced, but we have him to thank for it anyway!

So set a reminder and don't get caught out this weekend!