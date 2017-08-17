Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Disney Princesses are often a girl's first role model, so it's important to get it right.
According to Disney, children can learn a lot of life lessons from their favourite Princesses. Aurora teaches kindness, while Tiana shows that looks don't matter and Merida proves that you just have to stay true to yourself.
Disney's New Inspirational Campaign Is Challenging What It Means To Be A Princess
02:04
Now, Disney have taken things up a notch with their new campaign and it's inspirational.
With a real go-get-'em-attitude, Disney have produced a short film asking people to post photos to social media using the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess.
For the series of photos, Disney asked 19 female photographers in 15 countries to create portraits of inspiring women and girls who live in the real world, not Disneyland.
A whole beautiful range of women made it into the pictures, from park rangers in Kenya to an aspiring US Paralympian.
Watch the video and let us know what you think.
Finally, these are the Disney Princesses we can look up to.
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Let's face it, nothing beats old school Hollywood glamour...especially when it's given a modern twist!
Take a look at these stars before and after the stylist's touch.
Men's beauty regimes are nothing like women's. They need to be hassle free and reliable.
Singer Ciara blows competition out of the water with her incredible monochrome dress at the AMAs 2016.
Heart Beauty has trialled three different ways to keep your brows in check - and here are the results.
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Keegan, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Drew Barrymore ditch the makeup and go for a natural look.
We take a look at what 10 icons say about beauty and look at how this can work for you.
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Comments