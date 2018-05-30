Emma Bridgewater reveals Father's Day collection

30 May 2018, 13:11

dad main

If your dad loves a cuppa, he'll love drinking out of one of these massive mugs.

With Father's Day just a few weekends away (June 16th to be precise), it's time to start racking your brains for what to get your dad.

While most dads definitely top their family's 'hardest to buy for' list, shopping for them doesn't need to be a nightmare.

The folks at Emma Bridgewater have released three awesome mugs just in time for the big day - and with each one big enough to hold half a pint of tea or coffee, they're definitely dad-sized. 

Black toast mug, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater

Blue star Daddy mug, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater 

Polka dot Daddy mug, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater 

If you like these, check out the mugs Emma created for Prince Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding and the April 23rd birth of Prince Louis

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Giovanna Fletcher Asset

Giovanna Fletcher reveals awkward moment Buzz, 4, asked where babies come from
gemma collins boohoo

Towie's Gemma Collins releases swimwear collection with Boohoo.com

Flying ants

Huge swarms of flying ants are set to invade Britain this summer
breastfeeding mum

Mum claims breastfeeding daughter, 5, stops her getting ill

Love Island asset

Primark's new Love Island collection is going to sell out so fast