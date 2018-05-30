Emma Bridgewater reveals Father's Day collection

If your dad loves a cuppa, he'll love drinking out of one of these massive mugs.

With Father's Day just a few weekends away (June 16th to be precise), it's time to start racking your brains for what to get your dad.

While most dads definitely top their family's 'hardest to buy for' list, shopping for them doesn't need to be a nightmare.

The folks at Emma Bridgewater have released three awesome mugs just in time for the big day - and with each one big enough to hold half a pint of tea or coffee, they're definitely dad-sized.

If you like these, check out the mugs Emma created for Prince Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding and the April 23rd birth of Prince Louis.