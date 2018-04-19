Emma Bridgewater’s special Royal Wedding collection is a must have

The kitchenware designer has created some stunning commemorative products for the Royal wedding.

Emma Bridgewater makes some beautiful ceramics and has some celebrity fans of her gorgeous products including Holly Willoughby.

But the British based designer has now outdone herself with a special limited edition Royal wedding collection that we want to buy immediately.

The collection is made up of two special commemorative mugs to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which is due to take place on Saturday 19th May.

Buy it here.

The mugs are all handmade and keep in the company's tradition of making royal commemorative ware as they have done for the past 30 years.

One of the mug designs includes beautiful scripting which has 'Harry & Meghan May 19th 2018' on one side and 'Game changers, free spirits, big hearts & well-suited' on the other.

The second mug has the couples names on one side and the date on the other.

Buy it here.

We would love one of each of these sitting in our cupboards!