Get ready for England’s early World Cup exit with these hideous dresses

World Cup dresses

By Alice Westoby

At least you'll definitely get three games wear out of them.

Four years have flown by since the last World Cup heartbreak for England happened in Brazil.

Costa Rica shock victory over Italy and knocked Roy Hodgson's squad out of the competition before we'd even made it out of the groups.

Read more: A mathematician calculated the cost of completing the World Cup sticker book

It's easy to be cynical when it comes to all things football for England, after all, it's been over 50 years since our last glory back in 1966.

But could our boys bring football home from Russia?

We wouldn't bet our life savings on it but if you do want to look patriotic for the three games we're guaranteed then here are some options...

Wear the flag with pride! Literally...the whole flag.

World Cup dresses

Buy it on Redbubble here for £36.00.

Three lions on your dress? Yes!

World Cup dresses

Buy it on Redbubble here for £40.00.

The perfect outfit for eating a bucket of vindaloo

World Cup dresses

Buy it on Redbubble here for £28.00.

The perfect dress for you and your mum and your dad and your nan...

World Cup dresses

Buy it on Redbubble here for £40.00.

If you want to get patriotic for the World Cup but are looking for something a little more subtle, don't worry, the Great British high street has your back...

Primark - both £4.00

World Cup dresses
 
 

