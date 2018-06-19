Asos slash prices on cashmere, mohair and feathered clothes... and you could save HUNDREDS

By Alice Westoby

The online fashion retailer are banning the products for ethical reasons.

ASOS is banning all mohair, silk, cashmere and feather products from its website.

The online retailer - which carries a whopping 850 labels as well as selling its own brand products - has made the announcement following a recent video from animal rights group PETA which exposed the cruelty of the mohair industry.

The company has already banned mohair, and cashmere, silk, and feathers will no longer be on their website by the end of January 2019 once all current stock has gone.

In a bid to shift the products that are being removed many items are now discounted if you do a quick search for 'silk', 'mohair' and even 'cashmere'.

Some of the reductions are as much as 50% and more and if the ethical implications don't phase you, you can really grab a bargain.

Amongst some of the biggest sale items, a Gestuz silk dress is reduced by 50% to £115 from £230 and a Love Moschino jumper originally priced at £235 has gone down to £140.

The production of silk is considered unethical | Picture: Getty

If you are wondering why these particular fabrics unethical, here's why:

Mohair is made from fluffy angora goats. The shearers get paid by the amount they of wool they gather rather than by the hour so carelessly shear the goats, inflicting injuries on them. PETA also revealed they are branded on their ears and have their horns cruelly burned off.

Silk worms are boiled alive inside their cocoons to allow the threads they make the pupae with unravel to be collected for fabric. Nearly all the insects die in the process.

Cashmere is also taken from goats, but many of the animals are shaved in the winter and end up freezing to death without their protective layer.

PETA has commended ASOS for their decision and their Director of Corporate Projects Yvonne Taylor said: "PETA applauds ASOS for leading the charge for compassion in fashion’

"In response to PETA’s campaigns, consumers are changing the face of the industry by demanding that designers and retailers ditch animal-derived materials in favour of cruelty-free alternatives that look great without causing suffering.’