A Designer Is Selling Fake Paper Bags For £870 And They're Selling Like Hotcakes

Apparently, those who are dripping with wealth are ditching diamond encrusted clutch bags for a more, ahem, "understated" look.

It's official. The world has gone mad.

First Balenciaga unveiled what could only be described as a glorified Ikea bag, and now they've really raised the bar with their very own paper bag too.

Just when we thought their collection of overpriced bags couldn't get any more ridiculous, the French fashion house continues to leave us all dumb founded.

IKEA responds to Balenciaga's take on blue bag with spot-the-difference guide https://t.co/tgkdQSyVPx pic.twitter.com/I9nLAdyksh — Nicola Ferrari(@Nicolafe2000) June 10, 2017

The coveted new bag from the popular label takes inspiration from a paper shopping bag but it's not made out of paper - because THAT would be dumb.

Instead, the bag is made from $100 calf skin, so that rich people can pretend they're actually carrying their own shopping bags for once.

So how much does it cost for finest paper you'll ever own?

The Balenciaga Shopping Bag is €995 (£877), which is a heck of a lot pricier than the 5p we all begrudgingly hand over for a plastic bag at a supermarket and believe it or not it's currently sold out.

Yes, people have actually paid hundreds of pounds for something they could buy from their local Lidl.