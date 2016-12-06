The Cream Of The Frocks From The British Fashion Awards 2016

As always, the British Fashion Awards had some fashion triumphs and some not to great outfits. But here's our pick of the best looks from this year's event.

Fashion royalty stepped out onto the red carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall for last night's British Fashion Awards, and as always there was glamour galore.

We've sieved through endless pictures of glam A-listers to find the top of the frocks that were out in front of the cameras last night...

Abbey Clancy in Julien MacDonald

Picture: Press Association

Abbey Clancy looks like the epitome of a glamorous WAG in this glitzy Julien MacDonald number.

The 30-year-old wife of England footballer, Peter Crouch, looked incredibly elegant in the floor length dress with front slit that showed some classy strappy heels.

Mollie King in Couturissimo

Picture: Press Association

The ex-Saturdays singer, 29, looked incredible in a floor length floral gown with a risqué plunging neckline.

She also flashed a subtle hint of shoulder in the bespoke Couturissimo gown that had some lots of beautiful flower detailing - serious ball gown envy!

Jenna Coleman in Erdem

Picture: Press Association

The Victoria actress is no stranger to wearing Erdem on the red carpet and she looked particularly sensational, all while channeling some pretty apt Victorian vibes.

The 30-year-old actress has recently starred as monarch Queen Victoria and the pattern of her outfit choice for last night was definitely reminiscent of that time and she looked positively regal!

Selma Hayek in Gucci

Picture: Press Association

The 50-year-old actress stunned in eye-catching head to toe Gucci complimenting the red carpet with heavy rose patterns covering the fitted floor length number.

She looked incredibly classy amongst younger stars red carpet whose outfits looked like a flop, proving that you can't go wrong with a classic pattern and dazzling jewels!

Alexa Chung in Prada

Picture: Press Association

Only Alexa Chung could pull off a look this bold and still look phenomenal!

She wore a Oriental inspired Prada two piece with a high collar and LOTS of feathers. The quirky model and presenter, 33, looked incredibly chic with a classic Prada handbag, black court shoes and a red lip.

Who do you think was the top of the frocks at the British Fashion Awards? Have your say below...