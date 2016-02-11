Cara Delevingne And Kendall Jenner Bring Fashion Week To Madame Tussauds

Fancy joining the most exclusive fash pack? Well, thanks to the new Madame Tussauds fashion experience, now you can!

London attraction Madame Tussauds has revealed a new experience in celebration of Fashion Week.

Opening to the public on Tuesday, the new multisensory exhibition offers guests a backstage look at the fashion event. A figure of Kendall Jenner has been positioned at a dressing table littered with products from LFW beauty partners Maybelline New York and heart fave, Toni & Guy.

The scent of Lavazza coffee, another sponsor of the event, has been vapourised into the air at the experience.

Visitors can pose on the catwalk next to Cara Delevingne before facing American Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, at the bottom of the runway.

From 13-21 February, guests who spot a special golden clothes tag at the experience will be given the chance to go home with a goodie bag full of Maybelline New York, Toni & Guy and Lavazza products.

The experience has taken six months to develop and both stars have worked closely with Madame Tussauds, giving sittings to sculptors to ensure the creation of stunningly accurate likeness. Around 20 artists worked on each figure and it took four weeks alone to create Cara’s trademark eyebrows with each hair inserted individually by hand.

Jules Heaton, global brands marketing director at Madame Tussauds, said: "The Persuaders were engaged by Merlin Entertainment as Creative Directors to design and style the new experience based up upon their work with fashion brands during LFW and their continuing successful work within the immersive events industry. Our aim is to increase the immersive element of the attraction and The Persuaders were the ideal agency to help us achieve this."

Andy McDonald, creative director of The Persuaders, added: "It’s an honour and very exciting for us to work with such a recognisable international brand and help them achieve new ideas. We worked with a brilliant team from Madame Tussauds and right from the start we helped them conceive the experience, how it could become more immersive and celebrate the intensely vibrant world of fashion at Fashion Week."

Tickets to Madame Tussauds London start from £23.80 when you pre-book at www.madametussauds.com/london