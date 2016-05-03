Claire Dane's Cinderella Dress Has A SECRET Function That's Left The Internet Stunned!

There's not many dresses that look better with the lights off, but The 'Homeland' actress made jaws drop when she wowed everyone with her high-tech dress at the Met Gala.

As Hollywood's A-listers descended upon the red carpet at last night's, Man versus Machina: The Future Of Fashion and Technology, themed MET Gala, it soon became clear there was only ONE belle of the ball.

Claire Danes looked stunning as she arrived in a Cinderella inspired ball gown by Zac Posen, but little did we know that the dress would really come alive at night.

Taking the theme one-step further, the 'Romeo and Juliet' actress made just about everyone's jaws drop when her dress transformed into an illuminous creation featuring a flurry of florescent lights.

Starry night! #Zacposen #metgala #glamour @metmuseum @voguemagazine @instagram A video posted by @zacposen onMay 2, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

The high-tech ensemble gets it's glow-in-the-dark effect from it's fibre optic woven organza and was featured in Zac by Zac Posen Spring '16 show.

Claire Danes's Light Up Gown Already Stole the Show at the Met Gala - and She .. https://t.co/31AKPymOeo #popsugar pic.twitter.com/UP0xZ9uHxU — Fashion Tech News (@FashTechNews) May 2, 2016

Zac took to Instagram to share videos of Claire Danes in the breathtaking number and it quickly went viral, with fans comparing the actress to a real-life Disney princess.

Once again, @Zac_Posen crafts one of the most stunning creations of the night! Look at it lit up!!! https://t.co/NNOzyM7BKk #MetGala — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 3, 2016

Claire Danes serving Cinderella vibes at the 2016 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/G3lkuh04V6 — $$$ (@angeIic__) May 3, 2016

Karolina Kurkova and Claire Danes win the Met Gala 2016, everyone else can go home — Brooke (@brookestxrling) May 3, 2016

Let's just hope she didn't get any drinks spilled on her dress! That would have been a disaster in more ways than one!