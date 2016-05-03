Claire Dane's Cinderella Dress Has A SECRET Function That's Left The Internet Stunned!

Claire Danes Met Gala 2016 Dress, Zac Posen

There's not many dresses that look better with the lights off, but The 'Homeland' actress made jaws drop when she wowed everyone with her high-tech dress at the Met Gala.

As Hollywood's A-listers descended upon the red carpet at last night's, Man versus Machina: The Future Of Fashion and Technology, themed MET Gala, it soon became clear there was only ONE belle of the ball.

Claire Danes looked stunning as she arrived in a Cinderella inspired ball gown by Zac Posen, but little did we know that the dress would really come alive at night.

Taking the theme one-step further, the 'Romeo and Juliet' actress made just about everyone's jaws drop when her dress transformed into an illuminous creation featuring a flurry of florescent lights.  

 

Starry night! #Zacposen #metgala #glamour @metmuseum @voguemagazine @instagram

A video posted by @zacposen onMay 2, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

 

The high-tech ensemble gets it's glow-in-the-dark effect from it's fibre optic woven organza and was featured in Zac by Zac Posen Spring '16 show. 

Zac took to Instagram to share videos of Claire Danes in the breathtaking number and it quickly went viral, with fans comparing the actress to a real-life Disney princess.

Let's just hope she didn't get any drinks spilled on her dress! That would have been a disaster in more ways than one!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

fathers-day

Share your special Father's Day message with Heart

cuba

What I learnt about going on holiday without my smartphone

Shocked child

Is it ever OK... To swear in front of your kids?

house of fraser

These are the 31 House of Fraser stores that will close by the end of 2019
Cars parked drive

A stranger can LEGALLY park on your driveway... but it's a crime to remove their car