People are horrified by these see-through plastic trousers

Online retailer Prettylittlething have turned heads once again with their latest fashion offering, and it's left shoppers divided.

It's safe to say most people reach for a pair of denim shorts to show off their legs in the summer, but have you ever thought about clear plastic trousers?

Prettylittlething have raised eyebrows with their cheeky summer offering in the form of transparent PVC flared trousers.

The bold fashion choice leaves very little to the imagination, and shoppers are given an eyeful of the model's bare bottom as she pairs the look with white knickers and a sheer blouse.

Credit: Prettylittlething

Anyone brave enough to try the trousers could bag themselves a bargain as they only cost £30.

"Your look will be anything but transparent in these trousers, girl," it boasts on its site.

It also advises shoppers to "team up with hotpants and a crop top for a look that we are crushing on."

Shoppers quickly took to Twitter to question the product, with many wondering why the retailer appears to have a preference for see though items.

If anything’s below 20£ on pretty little thing it’s guaranteed to be see through — Katherine Thompson (@katherine_t97) June 29, 2018

I swear everything on pretty little thing or misguided is low cut, cropped or see through not every girl wants to be near to naked all the time!!!! — jessica (@Jess_Moore1) June 25, 2018

Prettylittlething aren't the only ones either, as other brands have also jumped onboard the risqué fashion trend.

CLEAR PLASTIC JEANS ARE YOU FEELING OKAY TOPSHOP? pic.twitter.com/fRQcrhil70 — Angela (@theawkwardblog) April 21, 2017

Topshop also debuted clear jeans, and last year saw thong jeans made their catwalk debut in addition to Moschino's dry cleaner bag dress.