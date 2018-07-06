People are horrified by these see-through plastic trousers

6 July 2018, 12:39

pretty little thing plastic jeans

Online retailer Prettylittlething have turned heads once again with their latest fashion offering, and it's left shoppers divided.

It's safe to say most people reach for a pair of denim shorts to show off their legs in the summer, but have you ever thought about clear plastic trousers?

Prettylittlething have raised eyebrows with their cheeky summer offering in the form of transparent PVC flared trousers.

The bold fashion choice leaves very little to the imagination, and shoppers are given an eyeful of the model's bare bottom as she pairs the look with white knickers and a sheer blouse.

Read more: These ridiculous thong shorts have the whole world baffled! 

Credit: Prettylittlething

Anyone brave enough to try the trousers could bag themselves a bargain as they only cost £30. 

"Your look will be anything but transparent in these trousers, girl," it boasts on its site.

It also advises shoppers to "team up with hotpants and a crop top for a look that we are crushing on."

Shoppers quickly took to Twitter to question the product, with many wondering why the retailer appears to have a preference for see though items. 

Prettylittlething aren't the only ones either, as other brands have also jumped onboard the risqué fashion trend. 

Topshop also debuted clear jeans, and last year saw thong jeans made their catwalk debut in addition to Moschino's dry cleaner bag dress. 

 

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Mum slammed for drinking and texting moments after

Mum slammed for drinking and texting moments after giving birth
Love - pride

Happy Pride month! Here’s 6 gorgeous Pride-inspired makeup ideas

Family holiday 1

A new website lets you buy stranger's unwanted holidays for a fraction of the price
Gareth Southgate waistcoat asset

Gareth Southgate waistcoat: why does he always wear one and where is it from
Dangers of slides in hot weather

Mum warns parents of letting kids play on hot slides