Exercising is pants

Uniqlo unveils underwear range that helps men tone up

Forget your gym membership and strip down to your pants - as long as they are Uniqlo's Shape Wear.

The Japanese brand has come up with a range of undergarments for men and women that helps you exercise whilst you wear it.

The underwear has hidden panels in key areas that act as body shapers, keeping all the wobbly bits safely tucked in and providing resistance whilst walking, making the body muscles works harder.

The women's range comes in the form of shorts and camisoles, whilst the men's includes t-shirts and shorts.

Prices are reasonable too, starting at £9.90 for women's short and going up to £14.90 for the men's range.