The Camel Toe Is An ACTUAL Trend and People Are Going Mad For THESE Pants!

The embarrassing wardrobe malfunction is at the height of fashion apparently.

Every woman has lived in fear over wearing a tight pair of trousers, only to be faced with a dreaded camel toe.

Now, the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction is at the height of fashion, as a bizarre new trend sees fashionistas snapping up pants to give themselves a visible panty line.

A Reddit user claims to have stumbled across a bizarre pair of pants that offers a fake camel toe in order to make your crotch area more, ahem, appealing.

The pants, which are currently being sold in Asia, have padding sewn into the crotch and just in case you worried about finding one to suit you, they come in a variety of (creepy) skin tones!

Something tells us that the idea behind the pants has been lost in translation, but could they be the next fad trend to hit the British high street?

Who knows?