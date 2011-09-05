Fashion Night Out
This Thursday Fashion Night Out kicks off for a fashion and music extravaganza for celebrities and shoppers alike
The UK, US, Italy, France, Brazil, Australia, China, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey will all host the big fashion events.
In the UK, Fashion Night Out will take place on Thursday 8 September all around central London, with shops staying open late, providing drinks and nibbles, DJs and bands, celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow making appearances (for Coach in her case), and discounts to shoppers.
Acne
|Sneak Preview of S/S 2012 Collection at their Dover Street store
|All Saints Spitalfield
|20% off all menswear, live DJs and champagne at their Regent Street store
|Alice + Olivia
| Drinks and cakes plus entertainment at their Carnival-themed do on the 3d floor at Selfridges
|Anya Hindmarch
|"How Do You Wear Yours?" competition. Entrants will pose with a bag of their choice from Anya's collection and the winner will win their favourite one!
|Selfridges First Floor
|Makeup brand Nars will have stylists on site to recreate looks from the catwalk
|Beyond Retro
|Late opening, drinks, nibbles and stylist advice at their Great Marlborough Street Store
|Browns
|Late opening and drinks
|Selfridges
|Designers Clements Ribeiro launch Project 6 capsule collection
|Fenwick
|Stylist advice and £500 competition prize
|Hermes
|Learn how to style a Hermes scarf
|Louis Vuitton
|Buy a LV makeup bag or a small leather bag and have with customised with your initials and stripes in colours of your choice
|Manolo Blahnik
| Strawberries and champagne for customers
|Matthew Williamson
|Showcase of of Williamson's new range at his Bruton St shop
|Selfridges Third Floor
|Michael Kors event. Win instant prizes including a trip to New York, £1000 to spend at Selfridges and Michael Kors jewellery
|Mimi Holliday and Damaris lingerie at Selfridges
|Preview of the lingerie collection, £2000 Mimi Holliday lingerie prize draw
|Mulberry
|Prize draws, prizes, photo booth area, nail painting, fortune telling and live DJs
|Rupert Sanderson
|Djs and roller disco
|Smythson Stationery
|Graphologist and Essie manicures
|Coach
|Gwyneth Paltrow to host night at the Bond Street store
|Nicole Farhi
|Amber Le Bon and Beck Tonq DJ
For more information and to plan your own Fashion Night Out visit: http://fashions-night-out.vogue.co.uk/