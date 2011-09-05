Fashion Night Out

This Thursday Fashion Night Out kicks off for a fashion and music extravaganza for celebrities and shoppers alike

The UK, US, Italy, France, Brazil, Australia, China, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey will all host the big fashion events.

In the UK, Fashion Night Out will take place on Thursday 8 September all around central London, with shops staying open late, providing drinks and nibbles, DJs and bands, celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow making appearances (for Coach in her case), and discounts to shoppers.



Acne Sneak Preview of S/S 2012 Collection at their Dover Street store All Saints Spitalfield 20% off all menswear, live DJs and champagne at their Regent Street store Alice + Olivia

Drinks and cakes plus entertainment at their Carnival-themed do on the 3d floor at Selfridges

Anya Hindmarch "How Do You Wear Yours?" competition. Entrants will pose with a bag of their choice from Anya's collection and the winner will win their favourite one!

Selfridges First Floor

Makeup brand Nars will have stylists on site to recreate looks from the catwalk

Beyond Retro

Late opening, drinks, nibbles and stylist advice at their Great Marlborough Street Store

Browns Late opening and drinks

Selfridges Designers Clements Ribeiro launch Project 6 capsule collection

Fenwick Stylist advice and £500 competition prize

Hermes Learn how to style a Hermes scarf

Louis Vuitton

Buy a LV makeup bag or a small leather bag and have with customised with your initials and stripes in colours of your choice

Manolo Blahnik

Strawberries and champagne for customers

Matthew Williamson

Showcase of of Williamson's new range at his Bruton St shop

Selfridges Third Floor

Michael Kors event. Win instant prizes including a trip to New York, £1000 to spend at Selfridges and Michael Kors jewellery

Mimi Holliday and Damaris lingerie at Selfridges

Preview of the lingerie collection, £2000 Mimi Holliday lingerie prize draw

Mulberry Prize draws, prizes, photo booth area, nail painting, fortune telling and live DJs Rupert Sanderson

Djs and roller disco

Smythson Stationery

Graphologist and Essie manicures

Coach Gwyneth Paltrow to host night at the Bond Street store

Nicole Farhi

Amber Le Bon and Beck Tonq DJ



For more information and to plan your own Fashion Night Out visit: http://fashions-night-out.vogue.co.uk/