Fashion Night Out

This Thursday Fashion Night Out kicks off for a fashion and music extravaganza for celebrities and shoppers alike

The UK, US, Italy, France, Brazil, Australia, China, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey will all host the big fashion events.

In the UK, Fashion Night Out will take place on Thursday 8 September all around central London, with shops staying open late, providing drinks and nibbles, DJs and bands, celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow making appearances (for Coach in her case), and discounts to shoppers.

     
Acne           		 Sneak Preview of S/S 2012 Collection at their  Dover Street store                                                                    
All Saints Spitalfield 20% off all menswear, live DJs and champagne at their Regent Street store
Alice  + Olivia 
 Drinks and cakes plus entertainment at their Carnival-themed do on the 3d floor at Selfridges
Anya Hindmarch "How Do You Wear Yours?" competition. Entrants will pose with a bag of their choice from Anya's collection and the winner will win their favourite one!
Selfridges First Floor
 Makeup brand Nars will have stylists on site to recreate looks from the catwalk
Beyond Retro
 Late opening, drinks, nibbles and stylist advice at their Great Marlborough Street Store
Browns Late opening and drinks
Selfridges Designers Clements Ribeiro launch Project 6 capsule collection
Fenwick Stylist advice and £500 competition prize
Hermes Learn how to style a Hermes scarf
Louis Vuitton
 Buy a LV makeup bag or a small leather bag and have with customised with your initials and stripes in colours of your choice
Manolo Blahnik
  Strawberries and champagne for customers
Matthew Williamson
 Showcase of of Williamson's new range at his Bruton St shop
Selfridges Third Floor
 Michael Kors event. Win instant prizes including a trip to New York, £1000 to spend at Selfridges and Michael Kors jewellery
Mimi Holliday and Damaris lingerie at Selfridges
 Preview of the lingerie collection, £2000 Mimi Holliday lingerie prize draw
Mulberry Prize draws, prizes, photo booth area, nail painting, fortune telling and live DJs
Rupert Sanderson
 Djs and roller disco
Smythson Stationery
 Graphologist and Essie manicures
Coach Gwyneth Paltrow to host night at the Bond Street store
Nicole Farhi
 Amber Le Bon and Beck Tonq DJ

For more information and to plan your own Fashion Night Out visit: http://fashions-night-out.vogue.co.uk/