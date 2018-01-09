Add Sparkle To Your Wardrobe With 5 Easy Day To Night Looks

Sian Welby and Annaliese Days give you their top tips on how to add some sparkle to your wardrobe in 5 easy ways.

Struggling for outfit ideas in the lead up to the New Year? Or perhaps you have a daytime affair and not enough time to get ready before dashing out the house to party?

We've got you sorted with some easy steps on how to add a little sparkle to your every day look before pulling all the stops out at night with a slight change of items.

Daytime Tips!

1. Experiment with pattern and add brocade to give your daytime wardrobe a bold look.

2. Use embellishment to add some sparkle to a casual outfit.

3. Try pairing sequin leggings with knitwear to add a festive pop to your daytime look.

4. Mix metallics and satin for an effortless luxury look

5. Make sequins work for daytime by throwing on a denim jacket

Night Time Tips!

1. Try wearing a blazer without a shirt for a sexy nighttime look and pair with a choker for added glam.

2. Velvet is always a lazy way to achieve a luxury look that’s comfortable.

3. Opt for a cape blazer for a sexy and chic way to cover your arms at night.

4. Add a fur coat to glam up your look for cocktails or dinner

5. Experiment with bell sleeves for a retro feel and add metallics into the mix for disco vibes

Watch the video below to for some easy outfit hacks!

Full Video Credits:

Annaliese day look 1:

Wet look leather jeans, New Look, 25.99

Brocade blazer, Primark, £25

Iridescent bag, Very.co.uk, £17

Cream blouse, Next, £25

Annaliese Night look 1:

Layered gold choker, New Look, £9

Brocade blazer, Primark, £25

Brocade trouser - Primark £15

Sian day look 1

Metallic biker jacket, Pretty Little Thing, £25

Embellished trousers, Pretty Little Thing, £25

Cream Blouse, Next, £25

Pear earrings, Primark, £2

Sian Night Look 1:

Embellished blazer, Pretty Little Thing, £32

Embellished trousers, Pretty Little Thing, £25

Pearl earrings, Primark, £2

Annaliese day look 2

Pearl beret, New Look, £6.99

Shirt, Next, £25

Sequin leggings, Boohoo, £20

Fluffy white jumper, New Look, £16

Annaliese Night Look 2

Tassell earrings, Nasty Gal, £8.00

Velvet bodysuit, New Look, £17.99

Sequin trousers, Boohoo, £20

Sequin cape blazer, Boohoo, £30

Sian Day Look 2

Satin shirt, Pretty Little Thing, £22

Metallic skirt, Boohoo, £14

Denim Jacket, Primark,

Sian Night Look 2

Fur coat, Pretty Little Thing, £80

Metallic skirt, Boohoo, £14.00

Annaliese Day Look 3

Silk Shirt, Pretty Little Thing, £22

Sequin Skirt, Very, £55

Denim Jacket, Primark

Annaliese Night Look 3

One sleeve metallic bodysuit, Nasty Gal, £14

Sequin midi skirt, Very, £55

Pearl earrings, Primark, £2