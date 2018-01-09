Add Sparkle To Your Wardrobe With 5 Easy Day To Night Looks

9 January 2018, 13:05

Sian Welby and Annaliese Days give you their top tips on how to add some sparkle to your wardrobe in 5 easy ways.

Struggling for outfit ideas in the lead up to the New Year? Or perhaps you have a daytime affair and not enough time to get ready before dashing out the house to party?

We've got you sorted with some easy steps on how to add a little sparkle to your every day look before pulling all the stops out at night with a slight change of items.

Daytime Tips!

1. Experiment with pattern and add brocade to give your daytime wardrobe a bold look. 

2. Use embellishment to add some sparkle to a casual outfit.

3. Try pairing sequin leggings with knitwear to add a festive pop to your daytime look.

4.  Mix metallics and satin for an effortless luxury look

5. Make sequins work for daytime by throwing on a denim jacket 

Night Time Tips!

1. Try wearing a blazer without a shirt for a sexy nighttime look and pair with a choker for added glam. 

2. Velvet is always a lazy way to achieve a luxury look that’s comfortable. 

3. Opt for a cape blazer for a sexy and chic way to cover your arms at night.

4. Add a fur coat to glam up your look for cocktails or dinner

5. Experiment with bell sleeves for a retro feel and add metallics into the mix for disco vibes 

Watch the video below to for some easy outfit hacks!

Full Video Credits:

Annaliese day look 1: 

Wet look leather jeans, New Look, 25.99 

Brocade blazer,  Primark,  £25  

Iridescent bag, Very.co.uk,  £17 

Cream blouse, Next, £25 

Annaliese Night look 1:

Layered gold choker, New Look, £9 

Brocade blazer,  Primark,  £25  

Brocade trouser  - Primark  £15  

Sian day look 1

Metallic biker jacket, Pretty Little Thing, £25  

Embellished trousers, Pretty Little Thing, £25 

Cream Blouse, Next, £25 

Pear earrings, Primark, £2 

Sian Night Look 1:

Embellished blazer, Pretty Little Thing, £32 

Embellished trousers, Pretty Little Thing, £25 

Pearl earrings, Primark, £2

Annaliese day look 2

Pearl beret, New Look, £6.99 

Shirt, Next, £25 

Sequin leggings, Boohoo, £20 

Fluffy white jumper, New Look, £16  

Annaliese Night Look 2

Tassell earrings, Nasty Gal, £8.00 

Velvet bodysuit, New Look, £17.99 

Sequin trousers, Boohoo, £20 

Sequin cape blazer, Boohoo, £30  

Sian Day Look 2 

Satin shirt, Pretty Little Thing, £22 

Metallic skirt, Boohoo, £14 

Denim Jacket, Primark, 

Sian Night Look 2 

Fur coat, Pretty Little Thing,  £80 

Metallic skirt, Boohoo, £14.00 

Annaliese  Day Look 3 

Silk Shirt, Pretty Little Thing, £22  

Sequin Skirt, Very, £55  

Denim Jacket, Primark

Annaliese Night Look 3 

One sleeve metallic bodysuit, Nasty Gal, £14 

Sequin midi skirt, Very, £55  

Pearl earrings, Primark, £2 

 

